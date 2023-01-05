KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $144,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

