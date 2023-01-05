Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $85.11.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
