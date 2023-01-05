Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $38.21 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

