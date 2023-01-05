Kwmg LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

