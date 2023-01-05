Kwmg LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.