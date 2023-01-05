Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.32.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $422.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.43. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.