Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Leafly Stock Down 39.7 %

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Leafly has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLYW. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Leafly by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $390,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Leafly by 1,318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,574 shares during the period.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

