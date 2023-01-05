Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.