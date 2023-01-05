Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,571,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGDTF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.