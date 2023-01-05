Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 226,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

