Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.