Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.19

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.19 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 557690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -32.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.21.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
