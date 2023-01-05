Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $357.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

