LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $213.40 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

