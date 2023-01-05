Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 147,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 22.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 6.48 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 6.14 and a 12-month high of 47.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.