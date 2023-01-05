Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

MDOMF stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

