Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

