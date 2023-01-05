Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.73 ($1.84) to €1.85 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.62) to €1.60 ($1.70) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.77 ($1.88) to €1.75 ($1.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

