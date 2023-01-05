Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

