Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

