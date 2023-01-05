Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 593 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

