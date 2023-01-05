Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.