Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 48,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $70.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

