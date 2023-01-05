Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance

MNHFF opened at $154.88 on Thursday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

