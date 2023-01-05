McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in McKesson by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.