Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

