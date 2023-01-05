Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $480.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

