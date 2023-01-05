Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.75 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €8.75 ($9.31) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.80.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.