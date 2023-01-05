Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 33,478 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.