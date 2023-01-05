Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 262 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $294.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

