Montis Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

