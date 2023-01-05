M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.73.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

