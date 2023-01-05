Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,695 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in General Motors by 44.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

