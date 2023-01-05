Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 14,454 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,721,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,023,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 187,424 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 74,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

