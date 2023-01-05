Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

