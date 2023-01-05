Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,075 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

ROAD stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

