Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.