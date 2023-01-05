Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SLYG stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

