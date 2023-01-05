Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 779.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after acquiring an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $334.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.88.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

