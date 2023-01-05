Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $476,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

NYSE SHW opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $342.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

