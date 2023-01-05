Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22,631.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

