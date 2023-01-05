Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

