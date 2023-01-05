Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.
NYSE:CTLT opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
