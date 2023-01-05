Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $7,084,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 27.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 203,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.