Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $23,087,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $221,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 2.2 %

AZTA opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.