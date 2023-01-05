Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $275.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

