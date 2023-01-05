Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $85.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $107.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

