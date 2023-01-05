Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.