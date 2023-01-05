Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

