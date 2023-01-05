Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

ATKR opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

